Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.