Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

