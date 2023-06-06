eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1,321.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,288 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of eBay worth $29,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,005. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

