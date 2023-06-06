Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.45. 2,897,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

