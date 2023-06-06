Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $29.78 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.76. 2,708,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

