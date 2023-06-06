Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 12,550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,332,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,618,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

