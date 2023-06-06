Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 15,190 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 3.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $60,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 2,177,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.