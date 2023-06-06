Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 475 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

