Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 4,775 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $76,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. 4,520,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,299. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

