Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 924 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 11,991,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,835,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

