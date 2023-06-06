Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 564,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,815,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

The company has a market cap of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

