Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,441 shares of company stock worth $18,711,159 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

