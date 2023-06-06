Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGT. Cormark cut their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.