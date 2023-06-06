Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EGTYF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

