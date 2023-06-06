Elrond Trading 2% Lower This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $36.28 or 0.00140923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $925.76 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,523,581 coins and its circulating supply is 25,518,429 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.