Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after buying an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 104,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.