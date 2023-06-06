Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Down 0.8%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$37.22 and last traded at C$37.36. Approximately 26,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 72,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.66.

ENGH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

