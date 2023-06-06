Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 202,622 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 5.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $39,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

EPD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 3,320,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

