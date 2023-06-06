EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

