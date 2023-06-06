Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908,628 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $192,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,718,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,662,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.