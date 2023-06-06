Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,812 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $73,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.66. 201,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

