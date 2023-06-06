Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $143.39 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,623 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.26% of Emerson Electric worth $143,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,116. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

