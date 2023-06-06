Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $77.05 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,491 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 3,575,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.18.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

