Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,193 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Moderna worth $104,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.80. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,830,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,411 shares of company stock worth $64,777,550 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

