Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $92,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $168.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.