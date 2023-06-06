Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,103 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.51% of W. P. Carey worth $82,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 421,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,114. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

