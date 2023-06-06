Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equinix were worth $97,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 183.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $742.49. 150,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

