Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (AAL, ARLP, ASAZY, ASC, BIOVF, BURBY, CAML, CAMLF, CBU, CCJ)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 6th:
Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,700 ($33.57) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,500 ($31.08).
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.
Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on the stock.
Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.50.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $320.00 target price on the stock.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $129.00.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.
Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.40.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.
Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $177.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00.
AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.
Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.