Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (AAL, ARLP, ASAZY, ASC, BIOVF, BURBY, CAML, CAMLF, CBU, CCJ)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 6th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,700 ($33.57) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,500 ($31.08).

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $320.00 target price on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $129.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $177.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

