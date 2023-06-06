Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $242.57 Average PT from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.48.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESS opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average is $216.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 796,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,495,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,548,000 after buying an additional 138,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.