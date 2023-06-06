Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $178.78

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.78 and last traded at $179.05, with a volume of 288161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.09.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,673,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 459,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

