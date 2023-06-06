Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.00 or 0.00066213 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $139.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,678.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00341510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00544023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00423708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003890 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,269,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

