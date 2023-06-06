Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.11 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,874.70 or 0.07019280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.40 billion and approximately $8.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,233,889 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

