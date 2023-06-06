EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.57 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $862,120.95 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.11413118 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $836,060.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

