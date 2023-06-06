Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lifted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,387. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.77.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

