Euronav NV Plans Variable Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Euronav has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.
Euronav Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 425,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets upped their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $11,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
