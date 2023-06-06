Euronav NV Plans Variable Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Euronav Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 425,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets upped their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $11,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

