Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE EURN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. Euronav has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 133.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $23,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 1,274.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at $11,717,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Articles

