Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 210,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.22. 75,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,735. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.