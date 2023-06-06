Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FERG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.16. The company had a trading volume of 950,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

