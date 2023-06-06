First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.58 and last traded at $197.65. Approximately 147,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,571,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.67.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 522.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,955. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

