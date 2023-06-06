First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 28,480 shares.The stock last traded at $85.84 and had previously closed at $84.55.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.