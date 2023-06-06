Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. 1,284,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

