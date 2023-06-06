Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total transaction of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,896.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

