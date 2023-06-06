FlatQube Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,125.73 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002212 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $36,125.73 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.62121338 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,344.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

