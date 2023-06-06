Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

FLO stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

