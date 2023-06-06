Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Down 3.3%

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $68.93. 2,544,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,993,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.