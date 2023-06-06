Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Down 3.3%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $68.93. 2,544,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,993,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

