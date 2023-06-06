Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-285.7139 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FWPAY stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

