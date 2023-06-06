freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

freenet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.39.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

