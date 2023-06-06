Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

