Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

LIN stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.63. 423,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.77 and its 200 day moving average is $343.49. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

