Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 3,410 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.45. The company had a trading volume of 329,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.80. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $187.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

