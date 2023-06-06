Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. 1,030,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

